Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,317 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,473 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $133.21 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

