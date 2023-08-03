London Security (LON:LSC) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,050 ($39.16) and last traded at GBX 3,050 ($39.16). 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 268 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,000 ($38.52).

London Security Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,848.48 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,952 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,989.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

London Security Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a GBX 42 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. London Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,090.91%.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

Featured Articles

