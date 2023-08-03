Lorenzo Simonelli Sells 122,500 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.3 %

Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,117,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,015,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter worth about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

