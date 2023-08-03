Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 356,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Lucara Diamond from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Lucara Diamond stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

