Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.43

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.18, with a volume of 11039765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Luckin Coffee Stock Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of -0.58.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $855.22 million for the quarter. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 44.50%.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

