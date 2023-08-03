LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.66-$0.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.66-0.70 EPS.
LXP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.90. 1,735,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,442. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.78.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.58%.
LXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.
