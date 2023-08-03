MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.53-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.13 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Bank of America cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $67.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $213,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $49,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $213,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $462,128 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,017 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $21,347,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 136.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 292,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,807,000 after purchasing an additional 292,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

