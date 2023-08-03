Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.0475 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Magellan Midstream Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Magellan Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Magellan Midstream Partners to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.2%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

MMP stock opened at $65.06 on Thursday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.55.

Institutional Trading of Magellan Midstream Partners

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $250,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

