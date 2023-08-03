Magnolia Group LLC Has $43.44 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Magnolia Group LLC decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,702,878 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial makes up 6.3% of Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Magnolia Group LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $43,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,160,000 after buying an additional 2,884,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,993,000 after buying an additional 1,845,600 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,088,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ally Financial by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,062,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,680,000 after buying an additional 1,176,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

ALLY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $28.76. 1,927,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,680,717. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

