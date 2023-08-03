MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on MakeMyTrip in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.46. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.70 and a beta of 1.24. MakeMyTrip has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $624,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 709.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.