Mammoth Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $12.60 Million (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Mammoth coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00019875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00017405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00014139 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,154.13 or 1.00092940 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

MMT is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

