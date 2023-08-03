Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 343000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Mammoth Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

Mammoth Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.