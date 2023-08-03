Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Short Interest Update

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANU. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manchester United presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MANU traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.14. The stock had a trading volume of 659,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,720. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.81. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 46.66% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manchester United

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Manchester United by 3.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 20.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 52.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 91,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 132.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 40,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

