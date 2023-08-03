Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Trading Down 25.9%

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 752,868 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 155,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The company has a market cap of C$28.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maple Gold Mines Ltd. will post -0.0412121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

