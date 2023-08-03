Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) to Issue $0.25 Semi-Annual Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Marcus & Millichap has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MMI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.36. The company had a trading volume of 89,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,725. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $41.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $154.79 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marcus & Millichap announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $70.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marcus & Millichap

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 27.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

