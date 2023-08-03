MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
MariaDB Price Performance
MRDB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 14,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. MariaDB has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $11.55.
MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter.
MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.
