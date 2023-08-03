MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) Short Interest Up 5.7% in July

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the June 30th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MRDB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 14,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,142. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. MariaDB has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRDB. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MariaDB in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MariaDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MariaDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MariaDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,190,000. Finally, Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of MariaDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,066,000. Institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds.

