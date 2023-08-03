Mark Hoad Purchases 50,000 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($31,454.62).

De La Rue Price Performance

LON DLAR opened at GBX 49.21 ($0.63) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.71. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £96.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.42, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Get De La Rue alerts:

About De La Rue

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.