Mark Hoad Purchases 50,000 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($31,454.62).
De La Rue Price Performance
LON DLAR opened at GBX 49.21 ($0.63) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.71. De La Rue plc has a 52-week low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of £96.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.42, a PEG ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51.
About De La Rue
