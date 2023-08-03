Marriott International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Marriott International has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marriott International has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marriott International to earn $9.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.79. 2,428,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,118. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International has a one year low of $135.90 and a one year high of $206.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 425.35% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $123,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,734.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $183.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Marriott International from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

