Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide updated its FY23 guidance to $9.76-$10.22 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC stock traded down $13.43 on Thursday, reaching $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,739. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $109.15 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,055.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

