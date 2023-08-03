Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Trading 13.3% Higher

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 104,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 66,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Mason Graphite Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 47.86, a current ratio of 53.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.28.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

