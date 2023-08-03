MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.80 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.19 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MasTec from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum raised MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Shares of MTZ traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,526,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,990. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -756.02 and a beta of 1.40. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that MasTec will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $267,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 7.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter valued at $232,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

