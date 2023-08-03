Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,001 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $391.14. The stock had a trading volume of 940,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,971. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $405.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $370.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day moving average is $373.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,159 shares of company stock valued at $201,367,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

