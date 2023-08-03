Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Match Group updated its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $46.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 52-week low of $30.73 and a 52-week high of $71.71.
In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
MTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.61.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
