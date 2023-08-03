Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. UBS Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.58.

Get Match Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,953,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,853. Match Group has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $71.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 103.12% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.