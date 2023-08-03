McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.87. 72,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,750. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $162.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.14.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

