McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $51,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 577,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,414,000 after purchasing an additional 126,639 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.31.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,996. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

