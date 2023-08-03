McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,003,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 619,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,048,000 after acquiring an additional 83,073 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 81,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 553.9% during the first quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 174,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 148,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.75. 5,351,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,155,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

