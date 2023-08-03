McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $227.88. The company had a trading volume of 552,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

