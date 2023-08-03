McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson updated its FY24 guidance to $26.55-$27.35 EPS.

McKesson Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of MCK traded up $19.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $432.22. 1,323,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,945. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $435.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $405.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $378.97.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.25.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

