Mechanics Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.12. 2,854,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,974. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

