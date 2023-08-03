Mechanics Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.32. 12,669,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,132,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.89.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

