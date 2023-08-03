Mengis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $77,260.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,068.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,589 shares of company stock worth $3,025,278. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $57.98. 7,386,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,921,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

