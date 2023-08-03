Mengis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter worth about $23,614,735,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.52. 3,571,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.70 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

