Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,427,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,426 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $742,922,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after buying an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,811,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,877,000 after buying an additional 2,346,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.68. 7,498,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,497. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $93.67.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

