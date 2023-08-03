Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 396,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,025,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 105,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 698,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,080,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,470. The stock has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

