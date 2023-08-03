Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 9,799.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RTX traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.67. 7,947,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,634. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.