Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 280,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 82,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 659.4% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,363 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.15. 15,186,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,612,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $216.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

