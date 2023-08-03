Mengis Capital Management Inc. Has $670,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $231.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,283,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,109. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.74. The company has a market capitalization of $139.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

