Mengis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,165 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 260,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 96,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 118,525 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Marin raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 17.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.06. The stock had a trading volume of 20,463,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,113,408. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.44.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

