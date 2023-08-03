Mengis Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.10 Million in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.84.

Nutrien Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NTR stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.55. 3,697,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,456,726. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. Nutrien’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.