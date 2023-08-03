Mengis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of META traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $313.19. 15,186,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,960,893. The company has a market capitalization of $802.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average of $228.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,758 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

