Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.05 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.05 EPS.

MRK stock traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $105.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,837,688. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average is $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $266.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $266,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $239,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

