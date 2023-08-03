Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 16,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $105.70 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $268.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.64, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $110.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

