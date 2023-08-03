Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,841,301. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.52 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $267.52 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

