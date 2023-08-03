Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.317 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

Mercury General has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years. Mercury General has a dividend payout ratio of 63.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercury General to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.7%.

Shares of NYSE MCY traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,545. Mercury General has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Mercury General had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury General will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,274,000 after acquiring an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after purchasing an additional 299,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,281 shares in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCY. Raymond James downgraded Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

