MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.57 million. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. MeridianLink updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Price Performance

NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. MeridianLink has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MLNK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Insider Transactions at MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $89,192.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLNK. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 73.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MeridianLink by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.