Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 390,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $127.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.74. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $214.77. The firm has a market cap of $685.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.03%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

