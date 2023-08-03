Metal Price Hits $1.48 on Top Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last week, Metal has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metal token can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00005087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a total market capitalization of $98.77 million and $100.88 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal (MTL) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Metal Pay digital wallet and payment processing platform. It was created by Marshall Hayner and Glenn Marien to facilitate fast, feeless, and secure peer-to-peer transactions. MTL is used to pay for transaction fees and receive rewards, including up to 5% cashback on qualifying purchases.”

