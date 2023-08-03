Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Shares Up 2.9%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 110,641 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 90,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Metallic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.35 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

