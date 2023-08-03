MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 14.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 223,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MET. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.19. 1,228,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,170,469. The firm has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.69%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

